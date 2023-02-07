UPDATE: Police waiting on Crime Lab to confirm identity of man’s body removed from Natchez creek

Published 9:51 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Natchez police and fire departments and Adams County Sheriff's deputies are on scene trying to remove a body found in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road Sunday morning. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — Natchez police investigators are waiting for DNA results from the Mississippi Crime Lab to confirm the identity of a body found Sunday morning.

Natchez police and fire departments and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were working to remove the remains at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sunday from a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road.

The body of an adult male was seen floating face down in the creek and appeared to have been there for a while, said Interim Natchez Police Chief Cal Green.

Before the body has been fully retrieved, Green said police believe the victim may possibly be a Natchez man, 70-year-old Roosevelt “June” Hendricks Jr., who has been missing.

Hendricks was last seen in the Morgantown area wearing jogging pants and a blue Looney Tunes jacket on Jan. 20.

Green said Hendrick’s family was notified when the remains were found and some came to the scene to help identify him.

“You can make a pretty astute assumption, but without (the crime lab’s) confirmation, there’s no way we can know for sure,” she said.

