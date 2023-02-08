Crime Reports: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Flora Inez Hamilton, 62, 1389 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $702.50.

Arrests — Saturday

Jamie Renee Tyler, 39, 105 Creek Bend Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Isaiah Nosakhere James, 21, 445 Crocus Circle, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $287.50 on first count, $297.50 on second count, and $327.50 on third count.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop at Pig Out Inn.

Traffic stop at Glenburnie Nursing Home.

Traffic stop at Home Bank/U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Cottage Farm Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Malicious mischief on Maplewood Lane.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Malicious mischief on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Martin Lane.

Trespassing on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Old Providence Road.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Suspicious activity on Mount Carmel Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue/Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/76 Store.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North by Bridge.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street/Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop at Burger King.

Traffic stop at Pedro.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Stolen vehicle on North Shields Lane.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 South.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Judy Knapp, 37, Morgantown Road, on charge of probation violation (drug court). Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Solomon Bryant, 20, Milford Drive, Minden, La., on charge of DUI. Released on $500.00 bond.

Keisha Lashonda Campbell, 41, Lower Woodville Road, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Vontavious L. Green, 23, Old McNair Loop Northwest, on charges of seat belt violation, DUI – 1st offense, and window tint law. Released on $2,000 bond.

Timothy Ray Stephens, 25, Canvas Back Court, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession and controlled substance: first/second offense. Released on $1,000 bond.

Jimmy A. Williams, 52, Oak Street, Fayette, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, driving while license suspended, and no insurance. Held on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Natchez Trace Parkway.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Beau Pré Road.

Disturbing the peace on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Davis Court.

Unwanted subject on Ingram Circle.

Shots fired on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Shots fired on Fredrick Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Friday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Breaking and entering on Robins Lake Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Southwood Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Pinehill Drive.

Civil matter on Lincoln Heights Road.

Lost/stolen tag on Virginia Avenue.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Intelligence report on Preston Street.

Intelligence report on Pineview Drive/Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Hobo Fork Road.

Prowler on Tasha Drive.

Accident on Springfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

William S. Brown II, 32, 6811 Louisiana 129, Monterey, driving while intoxicated (first offense) and failure to signal. Bond set at $1,945.

Arrests — Saturday

Daminya Milligan, 19, 120 Gremillian St., outstanding warrants.

Arrests — Friday

Johnqual Nix, 35, 3 Roseland Drive, Natchez, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule I drug with intent, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of controlled substances. Bond set at $95,000

Reports — Monday

Traffic stops on US 84

Automobile accident on US 84.

Reports — Sunday

Gas leak on US 425.

Criminal damage to property on Townsend Lane.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.

Fraud on Skipper Drive.

Nuisance animals on Skipper Drive.

Theft from automobile interior on Louisiana Highway 129.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 900.

Fight on US 84.

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 568.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Levee Addition.

Simple battery on Ralphs Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Medical call on Doty Road.

Theft on Brent Lane.

Shots fired on Sunflower Lane.

Theft on Apple Street.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Road hazard on US 84.

Suspicious person on US 425.

Suspicious person on Loomis Lane.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Reports — Friday

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 568.

Fire on Crestview Drive.

Theft on Wilson Street.

Unauthorized use on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Cowan Street.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 15.