Fire damages two structures on Morgantown Road

Published 1:56 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Natchez Firefighters put out hot spots in this structure that burned at about 1 p.m. at 55 Morgantown Road. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Firefighters from the Natchez Fire Department are still on the scene of a house fire at 55 Morgantown Road, putting out hot spots.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire after being dispatched at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire. Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said the fire involved two structures, the smaller brown structure, which looks to have taken the brunt of the fire damage, as well as a larger house located very close to it to the north.

A neighbor at the scene said both structures are owned by Mike Thompson, who was not in Natchez at the time of the fire. The neighbor said the only thing electrical that was operating in the home was the refrigerator.

