July 14, 1966 – Feb. 4, 2023

BRANDON, MS – Jay Nibert, age 56 of Richland, passed away at home on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, and woke up in heaven.

A memorial service will be at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Crossgates Church in Brandon, MS with visitation starting at 10 a.m.

He was born in Natchez, MS on July 14, 1966, to the late John Marshall Nibert and Laura Jean Sandidge Nibert. Jay began to play the guitar at the age of nine with his best friend Brady on the drums, playing in different bands all their lives later joining up with Lee Calendar and David Gentry, and other musicians whom all became brothers to each other.

Jay was a master carpenter who created different things for many people throughout his life bringing joy to them. In his early 20s, Jay obtained a record deal in New Jersey, but he turned it down to be a father first and foremost. So, as he put it “Got a haircut, and a real job”. He went on to graduate from the police academy in Lafayette, LA. He worked as a police officer in Lafayette, LA and later as a sheriff’s deputy in Marion County, MS. Jay was a history buff and could discuss any event or date in detail. He loved LSU football and always told us he wanted us to put his ashes in our pockets and spread him throughout the LSU stadium.

Jay is survived by his wife, Debbie Nibert; children, Christian (Ashley) Nibert, Joshua (Sage) Nibert, and Elijah Nibert; grandchildren, Kourtney and Brennan Wells; brother, Carl (Reba) Sandidge; cousin, Mike (Christine) Derbyshire; lifelong friend, Dion Bankson; many bandmates from over the years, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents, “Granny” Mary Audrey Sandidge and “PawPaw” Hebert Carlton Sandidge; paternal grandparents, Raymond Daigh Nibert and Edith Carter Gremillion.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.