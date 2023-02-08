Rebels get past Bowling Green to advance to Class 5A Boys’ Semifinals Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

RAYMOND — Trenton Davis led Adams County Christian School with a game-high 27 points as the Rebels defeated the Bowling Green School Buccaneers 47-39 last Tuesday night in the boys’ quarterfinals of the 2023 MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament at Central Hinds Academy.

While District 4-5A No. 3 seed Bowling Green came into the game with a lot of size to deal with, District 3-5A No. 2 seed ACCS was able to use its quickness to offset that and the Rebels did just enough at the end to fend off the Buccaneers.

“Bowing Green came in and they were a lot bigger than we were. We were able to use our speed to get some easy buckets,” Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said. “It was back and forth the whole game. We were able to hold on at the end and secure the victory.”

While Davis led the way for ACCS offensively, it was the defense and rebounding of E’Darius Green and Tyson Young that was also pivotal in the Rebels’ victory.

“They had their hands full with Bowing Green’s size. They were able to block out and rebound,” Freeman said. “That was really big for Bowling Green inside. Both of them are playing really good right now.”

With the win, ACCS advanced to the boys’ semifinals and also secured a berth in next week’s 2023 MAIS Class 5A State Tournament at Pillow Academy in Greenwood as one of the top four teams remaining.

First things first, the Rebels (22-7) will take on the winner of last Wednesday night’s game between District 3-5A No. 4 seed Central Hinds Academy and District 4-5A No. 1 seed Oak Forest Academy.

As to which team he would like to face Friday night, Freeman said, “Oak Forest beat us twice this season. We beat Central Hinds twice. I feel like we can play with both of them if we’re on our ‘A’ game, but either of them can beat us. I don’t have a preference on which one to play.”