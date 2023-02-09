Edward Devin Davis

Published 7:52 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Edward Devin Davis

Nov. 13, 1982 – Feb. 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Edward Devin Davis was born Nov. 13, 1982, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and passed away on Feb. 5, 2023, in Jackson, Mississippi.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, music, camping, and anything outdoors.

Email newsletter signup

He was proceeded in death by his father and mother, John and Marion Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Davis; son, Landon Davis; sisters, Georgia Davis-Rivas (Jesus) and Brandy Miles, and several family and friends.

Visitation will be at New Hope Church located at 446 Cranfield Road in Roxie on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at the church on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Bro. Henry officiating. A burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park located at 106 Morgantown Road.

More Obituaries

Cymone Luckett

Roosevelt Hendricks, Jr.

Patricia Ann Early

Jo Ella Dore Bowman

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Has the price of eggs affected how many your family is eating?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections