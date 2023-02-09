Edward Devin Davis Published 7:52 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Nov. 13, 1982 – Feb. 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Edward Devin Davis was born Nov. 13, 1982, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and passed away on Feb. 5, 2023, in Jackson, Mississippi.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, music, camping, and anything outdoors.

He was proceeded in death by his father and mother, John and Marion Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Davis; son, Landon Davis; sisters, Georgia Davis-Rivas (Jesus) and Brandy Miles, and several family and friends.

Visitation will be at New Hope Church located at 446 Cranfield Road in Roxie on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at the church on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Bro. Henry officiating. A burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park located at 106 Morgantown Road.