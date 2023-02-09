Fugitive fleeing on fumes asks deputies for place to park for night, gets thrown in slammer Published 2:42 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

FERRIDAY — A Tennessee fugitive’s attempt to evade arrest by giving deputies a fake name and birthday and asking for a place to overnight park didn’t go so well for him, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle that activated the security cameras at the Pentecostals of the Miss-Lou Church.

Upon arrival, Deputies spotted a U-Haul cargo truck parked near the church’s vans with its gas cap open.

The U-Haul was occupied by a Black male, later identified as William Casey Tarrant, 32, and a white female. Tarrant reportedly provided deputies with a fake name and date of birth and said that they were about to run out of gas and needed a place to park for the night.

Once identified, deputies learned Tarrant has felony warrants for his arrest from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for evading arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia a state warrant for violation of probation.

Tarrant was arrested and is being held at CPSO for extradition to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

He also has an extensive criminal history which includes multiple charges of forcible rape, false imprisonment, promotion of prostitution, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery and many other charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The female, who has not been named, was not charged with any crime.

After being interviewed by victim support services at CPSO’s Community Justice Center in Ferriday, she was provided resources that allowed her to be relocated to a victim’s shelter.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick commended the CPSO dispatchers, deputies and the jailer who worked on this case for their extraordinary efforts in successfully identifying a wanted fugitive and recognizing the signs of victimization in this case.