Jo Ella Dore Bowman Published 8:02 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Sept. 10, 1939 – Feb. 6, 2023

NATCHEZ – On February 6, 2023, our mom became our angel in heaven. Jo Ella Dore Bowman passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loving family at home on Lake St. John, Ferriday, LA. She was 83 years old. A native of Natchez, MS, Jo Ella was born to Noel Hayden Dore, Sr., and Josephine Boothe Dore Brown on Sept. 10, 1939. Jo Ella was blessed with a very large family. She had four siblings who preceded her in death: Dorothy Geoghegan, Nora Berret, Noel Dore, Jr., and William Dore.

Jo Ella was married to her loving husband of 47 years, Gary Glenn Bowman, with whom she raised nine children, Margaret Woolfolk Barnes, Virginia Woolfolk, Billy Woolfolk (Keiko), Debbie Pierce (Shelby), Michael Woolfolk (Lisa), Trudy Ferguson (Lee), Lizzie Woolfolk (Sean), Ricky Woolfolk and Thomas Glenn Bowman. Jo Ella was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, all of whom loved her dearly.

Jo Ella’s heart was so big and welcoming that she opened her home many times to family and non-family members. Her famous Sunday dinners were always filled with love and sharing. Her hugs were soft yet reassuring, and her loyalty was unwavering. She was one of a kind and we will miss her terribly.

Funeral services for Jo Ella Bowman will be on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica, 107 South Union St., Natchez, MS 39120. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Mass will be from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m., followed by a repast in the Family Life Center. There will be no procession. The immediate family will say their final goodbyes at the Natchez City Cemetery and then return to the Family Life Center to honor and remember their dear Jo Ella.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.