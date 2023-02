Martha Gertrude Dumas Stewart Published 7:54 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Feb. 24, 1919 – Feb. 03, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Martha Gertrude Dumas Stewart, 103, of San Antonio, TX, formerly of Monterey, LA, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Bro. John Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Mausoleum in Ferriday, LA, where she will be laid to rest, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.