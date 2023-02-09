Patricia Ann Early Published 8:05 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Aug. 4, 1958 – Feb. 3, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Patricia Ann Early, 64, of Natchez, who died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Christian Hope Baptist Church with Pastor John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Patricia was born Aug. 4, 1958, in Natchez, the daughter of Dorothy Hoggatt Early and Hezekiah Early, Sr. She was a 1976 graduate of North Natchez Adams High School and furthered her education at Alcorn State University earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Economics. Patricia was employed with the Department of Human Services in Jackson, MS for several years. Ms. Early was a member of Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Early, and grandparents, Monroe and Georganna Hoggatt and Wilson and Amanda Early.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memories: her father, Hezekiah Early, Sr.; five brothers, Hezekiah Early, Jr. (Tanya), Edward Early, Maurice Early, Michael Early (Betty), and Wayne Early (Gloria), and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com