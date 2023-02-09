Tic-Tac-Dough times two: Vidalia man wins big in lottery scratch-off game

Published 12:52 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

A second Miss-Lou resident won big this week in a popular Mississippi Lottery scratch-off game.

A Vidalia, La., claimed a $2,000 prize after winning in the Tic Tac Bonus scratch-off game. According to the Mississippi Lottery website, he purchased his ticket at the 61 Express in Natchez.

His win comes less than a week after a Fayette man claimed the games top prize – $20,000 – with a ticket purchased for $2 at the Sprint Mart #66 in Fayette.

Launched at the end of 2022, the game features a 1 in 4.85 chance of winning or breaking even and offered two top prizes of $20,000. One of those top prizes is still unclaimed, as well as eight $2,000 prizes and 43 $500 prizes.

The Mississippi Lottery winners remain anonymous unless they choose to be identified. The Mississippi Lottery currently has 56 active scratch-off games available for players. Click here for a complete list of the games.

 

