VIDEO: Recovery effort for missing barge worker’s remains from Mississippi River continues Published 1:43 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

NATCHEZ — The multi-day search for the body of a barge worker who fell into the Mississippi River continues this afternoon.

In a multi-agency effort, Boats can be seen traversing the river near Buzzi Unicem USA’s terminal on L.E. Berry Road where 50-year-old Donny Mitchell fell early Tuesday.

Workers will move the barge in an attempt to find him.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mitchell slipped while trying to climb from the barge to a walkway above by ladder when he fell into the river.

Witnesses worked to try to save him, tossing him a life preserver ring and trying to grab him with a drag hook, but were not successful.

After searching for the entire day Tuesday, emergency personnel switched from a rescue to a recovery mission, looking for any remains that may haven’t resurfaced.

Personnel from Emergency Management, Adams County Search and Rescue, the Natchez Fire Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries have worked tirelessly to try to recover Mitchell’s body.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office submitted video of the recovery efforts seen above.