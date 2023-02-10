Cougars eliminate Green Wave from Girls 5A South State Tournament Published 1:15 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

RAYMOND — What was a promising season for Cathedral High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team came to an end last Wednesday afternoon as the Lady Green Wave lost to the Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars 49-14 in the girls’ semifinals of the 2023 MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament at Central Hinds Academy.

Back-to-back losses to the Copiah Academy Lady Colonels in the girls’ semifinals and then to the Central Hinds Academy Lady Cougars in last week’s MAIS District 3-5A Tournament gave Cathedral the district’s No. 4 seed for this week’s South State Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Lady Green Wave ran into one of the best, if not the best team in all of Class 5A in the District 4-5A No. 1 seed Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars, who has lost just one game in the last three months — a 44-36 setback to Copiah Academy on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Lady Cougars of Brookhaven Academy improved to 34-3 overall and took on the St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison Lady Bruins, the District 3-5A No. 2 seed, in a girls’ semifinals game at 4 p.m. Both of those teams have also secured berth in next week’s Class 5A State Tournament at Pillow Academy in Greenwood.

Meanwhile, the Cathedral Lady Green Wave finished its season with an overall record of 18-17.

No information was available for the Lady Green Wave’s loss to eventual District 3-5A Tournament champion and No. 1 seed Copiah Academy on Friday, Feb. 3. They fell 45-14 to the Lady Colonels.