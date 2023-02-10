Crime Reports: Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Delandro James Bell, 34, 1229 Texas Street, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set on either charge.

Johnny Frank Burgess, 28, 2263 Mississippi State Highway 35 South, Mount Olive, on charges of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle, motor vehicle: tag: switched, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any of the charges.

Julia Savoy Forman, 67, 3274 U.S. Highway 61 North, Fayette, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Eleven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Fifth Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Harassment on Cottage Farm Road.

Fight in progress on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Liberty Road.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on Irving Lane.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Linton Avenue.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Linden Drive.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on East Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Elm Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Gayosa Avenue.

False alarm on Glenwood Drive.

Reports — Monday

Six traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Corner Mart/John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Parkway Baptist Church.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Merit Health Natchez.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Car Wash.

Accident on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on Englewood Road.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Bingham Lane.

Two traffic stops on Auburn Avenue.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Claiborne Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Animal cruelty on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Lumber Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Government Fleet Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

James Fosselman, 57, Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charge of driving under the influence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Vantrell Learon Jenkins, 35, Village Square Apartments, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held without bond.

Carlos Antoine Smith, 34, Terry Road, Natchez, on charges of driving under the influence and no seat belt. Released on $1,000 bond.

Kyesha L. Thomas, North Magnolia Street, Vidalia, La., on charges of driving under the influence, no child restraint, and child endangerment. Released on $1,500 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Casey Aldridge, 33, Lewis Lane, Natchez, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Jaylon Davilon Hayes, 21, Lagrange Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Kennedy D. Smith, 23, Bank Drive, St. Gabriel, La., on charges of driving under the influence, speeding, seat belt violation, and possession of marijuana. Released on $2,000 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on L.E. Barry Road.

Illegal dumping on Old Country Club Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on South Canal Street.

Alarm on Bob Barrett Road.

Reports — Monday

Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Simple assault on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Crystal Gordon, 34, 100 Woodmount, Ferriday, outside agency warrant. No bond set.

Jatayius Johnson, 22, 27393 Louisiana Highway 15, Ferriday, possession of marijuana, aggravated flight, and reckless operation. No bond set.

Dekler Lyons, 28, 2015 Fairchild St., Baton Rouge, bench warrant for failure to pay for illegal possession of stolen firearms and probation and parole warrant. No bond set.

William C. Tarrant, 32, 95 Moderna Place, Decherd, TN, warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Travis Marceaux, 31, homeless, probation and parole violation and possession of marijuana. Fined $550.

Robert Reid, 44, 273 Cowan St., Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear for schedule II drugs. Bond set at $1,700.

Arrests — Monday

Lynette Pittman, 52, 507 Tennessee Ave., misdemeanor domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Charles Pittman, 77, 507 Tennessee Ave., Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to pay. Bond set at $1,050.

Alton Jackson, 28, 76 Mobley Road, Silver Creek, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. No bond set.

Edward Robinson, 32, 317 East Dixie, Oakdale, computer-aided solicitation. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Attempted break-in on Ferry Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 65.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Nuisance animals on US 84.

Warrant on Mimosa Drive.

Unwanted person on Stephens Road.

Drug law violation on Louisiana Avenue.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Carter Street.

Bench warrant on Carter Street.

Fraud on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Airport Road.

Alarm on Vail Acres Road.

Fight at Ridgecrest Store.

Fight on Levens Addition Road.