It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time! Published 3:14 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — Girl Scouts from Natchez Troop 3745 will be selling Girl Scout cookies from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday in front of Natchez Market No. 1 and Natchez Market No. 2.

Cookie varieties for sale will include Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, Adventurefuls, Lemon-ups, and Do-si-dos.

Cookie booths like these help the girls develop communication and sales skills, count and manage money, work with the public, and stay organized.

Troop 3745 has 15 members who are 3rd-, 4th-, and 5th-grade students at Cathedral School, McLaurin Elementary School, Adams County Christian School and Vidalia Upper Elementary School.

The girls will be back at booths in front of Natchez Market No. 1 and the Natchez Farmer’s Market on March 4.

Proceeds from cookie sales stay local and fund the girls badge work, area community service and learning efforts. They also help the girls have a lot of fun too. Girl Scout Troop 3745 used proceeds from last year’s cookie sales to visit the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson.

From left, front row, are Harper Willis, Annie B. Maxwell and Alexa Hardy; back row, Stella Bass, Anna Cooper, Sadie Wilkerson, Vivian Jones, Celise Anderson, Cerena Anderson, Austyn Brasher, Katelynn Hash and Kinsley Cavin. Members not pictured are Evie Chase Jones, Skylar Huff and Gracen May. (Submitted)