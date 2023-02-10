Margaret Ann House Published 4:32 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Dec. 12, 1931 – Feb. 08, 2023

NATCHEZ – Margaret Ann Black House, 91, passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 8, 2023. A one-hour visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15th at Laird Funeral Home followed by a service in the funeral home chapel.

Margaret was born on Dec. 12, 1931, in Houma, Louisiana to James Robert, Jr. and Annie Elizabeth Vinson Black.

Email newsletter signup

Margaret married Harold, her husband of over 70 years, on Jan. 29, 1951. She was an active member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church. Margaret was a devoted teacher who taught at Cathedral Elementary School for many years and at the Natchez Public School System. She was a strong believer in the importance of education and helped those returning to school obtain their GED. Over the years she was a hostess for Candlelight Dinners at Magnolia Hall with the Natchez Garden Club and ferried opera singers from area airports to Natchez for the Natchez Opera Festival. Margaret was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and held many offices within the organization. She loved traveling, and she and Harold traveled the world together.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert, Jr. and Annie Elizabeth Vinson Black; husband, Harold Ervin House, Sr.; son, Harold Ervin House, Jr. and brother, James Robert Black, III.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Ring (Joseph) of Natchez; son, Frank House (Alisa) of Destrehan, LA; daughter-in-law, Sidney House of Natchez; sister, Lillian (Susie) Lane (late Ron Lane) of Beatrice, NE; sister-in-law, Glenda Black (late James Black, III) of Madison, MS; four grandchildren, Conner House (Kelly) of Natchez, Adrienne Frith (Michael) of Birmingham, AL, Clint Middleton (Kim) of McCall Creek, MS and Ashley Rush (Troy) of Covington, LA, and eight great-grandchildren, Addie, Sam, Jake and Cole House of Natchez, Briana Walker and Riley Middleton of McCall Creek, MS and Carter and Patton Rush of Covington, LA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Jefferson Street United Methodist Building Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.