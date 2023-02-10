Ricky Lee Evans Published 4:29 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Nov. 20, 1950 – Feb. 9, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Ricky Lee Evans, 72, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Natchez, will be 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church Natchez with Rev. Glen Roberts officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church Natchez.

Mr. Evans was born Nov. 20, 1950, in Brookhaven, MS, the son of Hilary Lee Evans, Jr. and Bettie Jo Morrow Evans.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Leroy Mullins, and sister-in-law, Georgean Till.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Evans; daughters, Terri Polizzi and husband, Jason Polizzi, and Donna McCallister Guillory; grandchildren, Barrett Lackey, Mac Fuqua, and wife, LaKota Fuqua, LeeAnn Fuqua, Jess Dossett and wife, Emily Dossett, Hunter Dossett, and wife, Chloe Dossett, and Landry Guillory; great-grandchildren, Paislee Ann, Tatum, Reid, Parker, Amelia, Stetson, Emery, and Emmett; stepfather, Earl Ellard; sister, Pat Mooney; brother, Steve Evans; sister-in-law, Barbara Mullins, and brother-in-law, Russell Till.

Pallbearers will be Barrett Lackey, Mac Fuqua, Jess Dossett, Hunter Dossett, Landry Guillory and Ritchie Stephens.

Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Johnson, Jimmy Huff, Ronnie Hux, Kenny Huff, James Walker, Harry Mullins, Gill Morris, Neil Brown, Jimmy McKeiver, Tim Huff, and Harvey Reynolds.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.