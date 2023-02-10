Virginia A. Segrest Published 4:33 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

April 30, 1945 – Feb. 09, 2023

NATCHEZ – Remembrance services for Virginia A. “Granny” Segrest, 77, of Natchez who died Thursday, Feb. 09, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at Natchez Moose Lodge at a later date.

Mrs. Segrest was born April 30, 1945, in Union Church, MS the daughter of Robert Oliver Segrest, Sr. and Gertrude Stroud Segrest.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Bobby Segrest; sister, Jo Alice Rushing, and brother-in-law, Cliff Rushing.

Survivors include her son, Jimmy Nettles, and wife, Roxie Nettles; granddaughter, Monica Nettles; grandson, Richard Magee, and wife, Emily Magee; great-grandsons, Skylar and Colby Magee, Ryan Nettles; great-granddaughter, Anslyee McLaurin; sisters, Marie Clark, Johnnie Segrest, and Jean Ching and husband, Nathan Ching.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.