After three-year hiatus, Co-Lin reopens cafeteria to serve its students and faculty, as well as Alcorn State students in Natchez Published 11:00 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — As of Monday, the cafeteria at Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Natchez campus will be open and serving students, faculty, and staff once again.

“Our cafeteria on the Natchez campus has been closed for about three years,” said Scarlett Hart, assistant director of public relations and marketing at Co-Lin. “We used to offer meals to our students, faculty, and staff, and we are bringing that back with a little extra mixed in.”

That little extra is that Alcorn State University students who attend classes on the Co-Lin campus and those who live in the Alcorn dormitories will be able to buy meal tickets and eat in the Co-Lin cafeteria, thanks to a partnership between the two schools.

“The vast majority of the students who live in the dorms are students in Alcorn State’s Nursing School. Other students live in the Alcorn doors, and some Co-Lin students live there, too,” Hart said.

The cafeteria will offer three meals daily on Mondays through Thursdays and two on Fridays.

Four full-time staff members through the school’s dining service, Aladdin Campus Dining, will operate the new Co-Lin cafeteria.

Hart said community members are welcome to dine in the school’s new cafeteria beginning on Monday, as well.