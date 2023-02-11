GUILTY: Adams County Jury finds Chatman guilty of two counts sexual battery of a child Published 5:39 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — A jury in Adams County found Derrick Chatman, 42, guilty of two counts of sexual battery of a juvenile on Saturday late afternoon in Sixth District Circuit Court.

Sixth District Circuit Court Attorney Shameca Collins said Chatman’s trial began Thursday and required a Saturday in court to complete.

After the jury returned its guilty verdict on all counts, Judge Debra Blackwell remanded Chatman to the custody of Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten. He will remain in the Adams County Jail until Blackwell has the results of a pre-sentencing investigation before sentencing him.

“This is one of the toughest cases I have ever had to try from a mental standpoint because of the age of the victim and all of the things that were done to this minor child,” Collins said. “The child is actually who gave me enough strength to get through this. She has been going to counseling and recognizes what happened to her was not her fault.”

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Busby joined Collins in the prosecution of the Chatman.

Collins said the victim was on the witness stand for four hours in what was a very sensitive case.

“She did very well on cross examination. I’m glad we were able to get justice for her and get a predator off the streets,” Collins said.

Chatman was arrested in June 2021 after the victim reported what was happening to her. He was indicted by a grand jury a month later.

Collins said the sexual battery of the victim began in 2014 and continued until she reported the crimes.

It took the jury two hours to reach its verdict on Saturday.