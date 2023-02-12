Concordia and Vidalia firefighters keep mobile home fire from spreading to other homes nearby Published 6:02 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

1 of 3

NATCHEZ — Fire consumed a mobile home Sunday late afternoon in Vidalia.

However, Concordia Parish firefighters were able to keep the fire from damaging other mobile homes around it in the Country Estates Mobile Home Park on Ralph Road.

Fire Chief Vick Brown of the Concordia Parish Fire District said the owner of the mobile home was not at home when the fire started.

“She and her son came home to change clothes, and her son went to the back of the mobile home and came running to her and said his room was on fire,” Brown said.

With the assistance of Vidalia Fire Department firefighters, Concordia Parish firefighters made entry and contained the fire to the back quarter of the mobile home.

“We got it put out, but because of the smoke damage, it’s a total loss,” Brown said.

The fire remains under investigation, Brown said.