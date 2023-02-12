Crime Reports: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Desmond Darrell Washington, 36, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $252.50.

Email newsletter signup

Ashanti Alyse Williams, 20, 22 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Wednesday

Lexus Lakaytra Scott, 27, 1389 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Alton Wesley Day, 59, 1713 Darrington Road, Crosby, on charge of being a fugitive from justice. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday, Feb. 7

Johnniekiak L. Haywood, 28, 9 Reynolds Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Sunday, Feb. 5

Flora Inez Hamilton, 62, 1389 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $652.50.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Merit Health Natchez.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Fourth Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Wilson Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Safety check on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Commerce Street.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Fight in progress on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Old Devereaux Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Marquita Wallace, 27, Old Lewis Lane, Natchez, on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Michael Charles Harris, 47, South Main Street, Bude, on charges of driving while license suspended, DUI, child restraint, and no proof of insurance. Released on $2,000 bond.

Micshon Landry, 28, North Booker Road, Lake Charles, La., on charge of disorderly conduct (failure to comply). Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Thursday

Harassment on Grafton Heights Road.

False alarm on Beau Pré Road.

Theft on Old Courthouse Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Trespassing on Main Street.

Loud noise/music on Deer Lake Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Springfield Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on Magnolia Avenue.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Threats on Pineview Drive.

Fire on Morgantown Road.

Civil matter on Azalea Lane.

Unwanted subject on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Harassment on Violet Lane.

Two juvenile problems on Azalea Lane.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Harlyn Dean, 28, 187 Rosario Lane, driving while intoxicated (first offense) improper lane usage. Bond set at $1,985.

Arrests — Thursday

Jerry McDowell, 30, 2770 Hwy 360, Grand Prairie, TX, introducing contraband (two counts), possession of a schedule I and a schedule II drug. Bond set at $40,000.

Christopher Randall, 28, 102 W. Wilderness Road, Natchez, introduction contraband (two counts), possession of a schedule I drug with intent. Bond set at $35,000.

Marvin King, 65, 200 Vidal St., unlawful use of social media and failure to register as a sex offender (three counts). No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Tyler Bullock, 30, 813 Clark St., aggravated flight. Bond set at $7,500.

Michael Ware, 61, 937 North Union St., Natchez, issuing worthless checks warrant. Bond set at $1,300.

Authur Conner III, 36, 127 Sunflower Lane, Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $700.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Thursday

Drug law violations on Louisiana Highway 15.

Theft on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 568.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Foster Drive.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Extortion on Lyons Road.

Disturbance on Eagle Road.

Attempted break in on Lake Drive.

Automobile accident on US 84.