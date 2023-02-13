End of an era: Natchez Sears Hometown Store closes Published 3:28 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

Natchez’s Sears store is officially closed.

Owners of the Hometown Sears franchise located at 31 S. Sergeant Prentiss Drive, posted on Facebook that the local franchise shuttered its doors on Monday.

“It’s with a heavy heart we have to announce the store is now closed. We would like to thank you for all the support you have given in the past 8 years. Any further questions about your product(s) or warranties call 1-800-469-4663 or the manufacturer of your product.”

Sears Hometown store chain — a franchise-owned unit of Sears Holdings that specializes in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment – is in the process of closing all of its locations.

Sears Hometown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2022.

According to CNN, Sears spun off Sears Hometown in 2012 to give the parent company a much-needed infusion of cash. Transformco reacquired the company after it bought Sears out of bankruptcy in 2019.

The Natchez store was one of about 100 Sears Hometown locations still operating at the time of the bankruptcy filing, down from about 700 Hometown stores three years ago.