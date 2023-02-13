ACCS falls to Oak Forest, Copiah Academy to be South No. 4 seed at Class 5A State Tourney Published 3:03 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

RAYMOND — The Adams County Christian School Rebels ended up on the wrong end of the scoreboard last Friday night and then again last Saturday afternoon at the 2023 MAIS Class 5A South State Tournament at Central Hinds Academy.

In a boys’ semifinals game played last Friday night, District 3-5A No. 2 seed ACCS ran into one of the top teams in Class 5A in District 4-5-A No. 1 seed Oak Forest Academy. After getting off to a good start, the Rebels saw their chances of an upset get away from them after halftime as the Yellow Jackets prevailed 66-38.

Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said their game plan was simple — slow down the game and limit the number of possessions for Oak Forest. And it worked in the first quarter, which ended in an 11-11 tie.

“We started off the game how we wanted to. We didn’t want go get into a running match with them because they’re a good offensive and defensive team,” Freeman said. “The second half, it got away from us.”

Oak Forest went to a full-court press defense in the second and that, Freeman said, led to numerous turnovers by ACCS, which in turn led to several easy buckets for the Yellow Jackets.

“They were able to run away for that win. We didn’t match their scoring,” Freeman noted.

The Yellow Jacket went to defeat District 3-5A No. 1 seed St. Joseph Catholic School of Madison 38-35 last Saturday afternoon to win the district tournament championship.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ consolation game played earlier last Saturday afternoon, ACCS was stunned by the District 3-5A No. 3 seed Copiah Academy Colonels 66-43 to end up as the South No. 4 seed.

“We had the same game plan (we had for Oak Forest). But they got up eight to 10 points on us and we had to get away from our game plan,” Freeman said. “We had to play a style that we’re not used to. It was also our fourth time playing them this year.”

The losses dropped the Rebels to 22-9 overall. They will take on North No. 1 seed Simpson Academy at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the boys’ quarterfinals of the 2023 MAIS Class 5A State Tournament at Pillow Academy in Greenwood.