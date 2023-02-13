Jayson Nawadny Published 9:43 am Monday, February 13, 2023

Jan. 11, 1970 – Feb. 10, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Memorial services for Jayson “Jay Buck” Nawadny, 53, of Vidalia, will be held at the Pentecostals of the Miss Lou on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. Family visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11. Bishop Gary Howington and Pastor Jeremy Howington will be officiating the service under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jay was born on Sunday, January 11, 1970, in Baton Rouge, LA and passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La.

Jay was a graduate the class of 1989 of Ferriday High School. He was employed as a vehicle body repair man and mechanic at Netterville’s Body Shop in Natchez, Ms. Jay was proud of his family and loved his wife of thirty-one years, Brenda, and his children, Kaitlyn and Landon. Most people only knew him from his auto work. To his extended family and friends, he was much more. He was our protector, mechanic, carpenter, plumber, electrician and he was usually all the entertainment we needed at gatherings. It did not matter what problem you had, he was there to help. Jay enjoyed anything outdoors. He spent many hours fishing on Lake St. John. He was a member of the Wild Turkey Hunting Club in Darlington, LA and could be found there most of his free time. “After hunting season” was a phrase that was heard by all. Jay had a love of speed so any type of Nascar event had his attention.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Danial Nawadny and Beverly White Nawadny Carter; maternal grandparents, Wes and Myree White; paternal grandparents, Arthur and M.L. Nawadny and father and mother-in-law, Barney and Gail Brooks.

Jay is survived by his wife, Brenda Brooks Nawadny of Vidalia, daughter, Kaitlyn Nawadny of Vidalia & Boyfriend C. J. Claxton of St. Francisville; son, Landon Nawadny of Vidalia; brother, Kendal Nawadny of French Settlement & friend, Sheila Arnold; sister, Wanda Cockerham and husband Brad of Jonesville; five nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and special friend; Brandon Krinsavage and wife, Michelle of Vidalia.