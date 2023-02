Sandra Doyle Cooper Frank Published 9:41 am Monday, February 13, 2023

Oct. 9, 1940 – Feb. 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — Services for Sandra Doyle Cooper Frank, 82, of Natchez, who died Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Natchez, will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Aaron Williams officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.