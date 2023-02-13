Second Kingston Road crash in two weeks injures 3 Published 5:27 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Three people were transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez hospital late Monday after the second vehicle crash in less than two weeks on Kingston Road.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the accident involved a single vehicle and too place near Palatine Aventine Plantation Road.

Deputies were on the scene investigating the crash after 4 p.m. Monday, Patten said.

The condition of the three people involved is unknown at this time.

More details on the Kingston Road wreck will be added to this story when they are available.

On Feb. 5, a crash involving two vehicles in a head-on collision just west of McCalip Retirement Plantation Road sent four people to the hospital. At least two people, including Payton Clark driving a 1998 GMC Sierra, and Dylan Pressgrove, a rear passenger in a 2015 Dodge Caravan driven by Travis Council, were airlifted with serious injuries.

They and the front passenger of the Caravan, Carson Pressgrove, all had to be extracted from the vehicle by Natchez Fire Department using the jaws of life, Patten said.

Clark was already out of his vehicle when first responders arrived lying in the ditch beside his truck, awake and responsive but in severe pain.

Deputies are still investigating the Feb. 5 wreck and expect charges will be filed, Patten said.

Council had two DUI convictions prior to the accident and was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license. Field sobriety tests could not be conducted because of the condition of both drivers. However, blood and urine samples for Council were obtained and sent to the State Crime Lab and authorities have issued a subpoena for the other driver’s medical records.

Patten said legislation is needed to allow deputies to utilize radar and potentially stop future accidents from happening. He said people tend to use county roads as “speedways” thinking they can get by without getting a speeding ticket.

“If I’m not mistaken, only three counties in the state allow radar to be used by sheriffs,” he said. “I can’t seem to get enough traction to allow that to happen. … I’m told (by legislators) that not all sheriffs want it. I’m in favor of anything to slow people down on these country roads.”

He urged people to slow down and reminded drivers they can still get citations from sheriff’s deputies.

“We can pace someone, and yes, they can pull someone over,” he said. “We may not pull you over for speeding, but we can pull you over for careless and reckless driving and enforce the law in other ways and we will.”