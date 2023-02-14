Could one of these be your perfect Valentine? Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

1 of 3

NATCHEZ — Meet Thorn! He is a 1-year-old Boxer/Lab mix. Thorn is a wonderful dog who likes to play with other dogs. He is so sweet and very people friendly. Thorn has already been neutered and has been fully vetted. He is ready to go home with you! Come by Concordia PAWS shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, and see if you are a match. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. A play lot is available for a meet and greet. A fenced yard is a must to keep pets safe.

This little love bug is Dimples, center. She was brought in to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society as an owner surrender and is approximately 4 to 6 months old. She is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. Dimples is spayed and ready for a new furever home and family.

Meet Abbott, a 1-1/2 to 2-year-old sweetheart. He is very friendly, loves lots of attention, and enjoys walks with a leash. Abbott was brought in as a stray a year ago this week. While he is a happy boy, he really wants a permanent home of his own. Abbott has been neutered, microchipped, and is ready to be your new best friend!

Email newsletter signup

Come meet Dimples and Abbott at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. The shelter is open for visitation Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.