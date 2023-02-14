Dallas LaShay Pritchard Published 10:07 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Oct. 27, 2022 – Feb. 7, 2023

MEADVILLE — Graveside services for Dallas LaShay Pritchard, who passed away on February 7, 2023, will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Midway Cemetery in Meadville with Calvin Wactor officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation service will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time at the cemetery.

Dallas was born October 27, 2022, in Brookhaven to Janna and David Pritchard.

Dallas leaves to cherish her memories her parents; one sister, Rhylie Sutton Roberts; great grandparents, Patricia Pritchard and James Monroe Cater; grandparents: Carroll Cater, Deanna and Mike Melton, and Sandi and Gerald Pritchard; aunts: Amanda Swartout, Mia Cater, Carmen Lynn Wilkinson, Melanie Harrell, and Connie Nations Harrell; uncles: Eric Swartout, Willie Harrell, and Michael Harrell.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.