Fall in Love with New York Empire Trio concert at Concordia Bank Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust Co. invite everyone to a free concert, “Let’s Fall in Love,” with Empire Trio from New York City.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Concordia Bank & Trust Co. lobby in Vidalia.

Empire Trio features soprano Erin Shields for vocals, the versatile David Shenton on piano and violin, and baritone Adam Cannedy as backup vocals.

Email newsletter signup

Erin Shields is a graduate of the Indiana University School of Music and has studied in Vienna, Austria. She has performed in music festivals and many times with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

David Shenton graduated with honors from The Royal College of Music. He has written many music pieces, including a symphony, piano concertos, violin concertos, and string quartets. He is a faculty member of New York University.

Adam Cannedy is a baritone and a Southern Methodist University graduate of the School of Music in Dallas. With a sonorous and secure voice, he performs in operas nationwide.

“These three performers will be sure to give an outstanding performance with their awesome talent and enthralling music,” event organizers of Concordia Parish Library said in a news release. Some of the music selections include ‘Fly Me to the Moon,” “Unchained Melody,” and many other romantic classics.

“Be sure to come and experience the music of Empire Trio and enjoy listening to the familiar sounds and love songs through the ages,” the library states. “It’s going to be a grand performance, free and open to all.”

Concordia Bank & Trust Co. is located at 904 Carter St., in Vidalia.