ACCS Rebels drop season-opener to Brookhaven Academy at Co-Lin Published 11:11 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

WESSON — Too much rain in recent weeks forced Adams County Christian School’s varsity baseball opener against Brookhaven Academy to be relocated from the Cougars’ campus to Walter R. Sullivan Field on the campus of Copiah-Lincoln Community College Monday night.

The teams playing on turf instead of grass helped both squads as far as footing was concerned but it did not help a young ACCS team over the last three innings as the Brookhaven Academy Cougars pulled away for a 12-3 victory.

“It was our first game of the year. I think the kids were a little nervous. I think the excitement was a little too much for them,” Rebels head coach Jake Winston said.

Even though ACCS was taking on what should be a good Brookhaven Academy team in its season-opener, Winston said playing on a college campus was “a good atmosphere for the kids.” Especially the younger kids who are more used to playing road games on high school fields.

“That’s the whole reason for us playing there. The lights are a little brighter. That’s a cool experience for us playing on a college field,” Winston said. “It’s different from practicing all year on a high school field. It was fun for those guys.”

The Rebels were only down 4-3 heading into the fifth inning. And that’s when Winston said the game got away from his team after they made a few miscues and the Cougars took advantage of them.

“Our inexperience started to show with our age and that’s when Brookhaven (Academy) started to pull away from us,” Freeman said. “I thought, overall, my kids played pretty hard.”

ACCS (0-1) looked to avenge that loss to Brookhaven Academy when those same two teams were scheduled to take on each other, weather permitting, on Thursday at ACCS with the junior varsity game at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m.

Winston said he hopes his team learns from the mistakes they made on Monday and added that’s what his team would work on in practice on Wednesday afternoon.

“That’s the key to this whole deal. I hope they do. If we learn from them and get better from it, I’ll be pleased,” Winston said. “Hopefully, weather permitting, we’ll be able to get the game in and play hard.”