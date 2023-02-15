Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 Published 11:18 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 3-9:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Feb. 7)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 3-9:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Feb. 8:

Delandro James Bell, 34, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 45 days with 43 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Delandro James Bell, 34, charged with public drunk/vile profane language in public. Case remanded to files.

Michael Hunnicutt, 36, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Tommy Jones, 54, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 2nd offense. Sentenced to 180 days with 90 days to serve and 90 days suspended. No fine assessed.

Tommy Jones, 54, pleaded guilty to shoplifting – 2nd offense. Sentenced to 180 days with zero days suspended and zero days credit for time served. Fine set at $248.75.

Shemeka Fort-Lucas, 47, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days with 144 days to serve and 56 days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Shameka Fort-Lucas, 47, charged with trespass after notice of non-permission. Case dismissed.

Shameka Kay Lucas, 47, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days with 144 days to serve consecutively and 56 days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Shameka Kay Lucas-Fort, 47, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 180 days with 56 days credit for time served and 144 days to serve concurrently. No fine assessed.

Shameka Kay Lucas-Fort, 47, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days with 56 days credit for time served and 144 days to serve consecutively. No fine assessed.

Earl Canselo, 31, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Ronald Gene Cox, 40, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days with 26 days suspended. Four days credit to time served. Fine set at $1,748.75.

Patrice Olan Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Fine set at $748.75. No jail time assessed.

Patrice Olan Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure. Fine set at $748.75. No jail time assessed.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 1-9:

Jose Ipasco, 38, homeless, sentenced to 10 days default for telephone harassment.

Robert Trujillo, 56, Vidalia, fined $260 for disturbing the peace.

Austin Davis, 32, Vidalia, sentenced to 26 days for simple criminal damage to property.

Timothy Johnson, 34, Vidalia, sentenced to three days for disturbing the peace.

Kadeidra Scott, 25, Ferriday, fined $245 for no driver’s license.

Jasmine Davis, 24, Clayton, sentenced to three days default for disturbing the peace.

James Coley, 25, Natchez, sentenced to two days default and fined $295 for speeding.

Terrion Alexander, Vidalia, sentenced to two days default and fined $295 for speeding and no driver’s license.

Heather Cross, 40, Vidalia, 12 days credit for time served for disturbing the peace and criminal trespass.

Ronald Scott Smith, 61, Vidalia, sentenced to three days default and fined $510 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Edward Griffin III, 26, Clayton, sentenced to two days default and fined $260 for disturbing the peace.