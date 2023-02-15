Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 Published 11:17 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Adams County

Feb. 3-9

Civil suits:

Estate of Sylvia Sue Perce Perilloux.

Kevin Walsh v. Adams County Board of Supervisors.

Estate of Lorraine Henderson.

Estate of Larry Eugene Downing.

DHS — Quincey C. Washington.

DHS — Jerome Galmore.

Eric Redden v. Charmaine King.

DHS et al. — Lloyd D. Brown Jr.

DHS et al. — Braxton C. James.

Divorces:

Donald Wayne Combs and Martha Combs. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Melissa Walden and Tracy Allen Walden. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Douglas L. Smith and Jasmine Tiakeeshia Pickett Smith. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Gary Demetric Jackson, 46, Natchez to Desiree McGrew Harris (McGrew), 45, Natchez.

Dewey Jam Thompson, 19, Jonesville, La. to Cynthia Jane Horton, 16, Deville, La.

Patrick O’Neal Banks Sr., 45, Natchez to Deshonda Dena Calhoun, 44, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Feb. 2-8

Herman Carroll Sr. and Patricia D. Carroll to Tamara Seals Hawkins, lot 4, Block 3 of the Kelly Lots.

Pamela K. Godard, Kelley S. Thompson, and Seth H. Smith to Southwood, LLC, lots 5 and 6 Southwood Lodge Subdivision.

KAD Properties, LLC to Tina C. D’Aquila, land beginning at the northwest corner of a concrete wall on the east side of Orange Avenue.

Mortgages:

Feb. 2-8

Clarke Gibbs to Funding Rush, Inc., lot 19 of a subdivision of a portion of Greenwood Plantation.

Nugene Bruce and Tina Bruce to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lots 2 and 3 of the Division of a Portion of lot 3 Fatherland Plantation.

Tina C. D’Aquila to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, land beginning at the northwest corner of a concrete wall on the east side of Orange Avenue.

Abundant Life Fellowship Church of Vidalia, Inc. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, 7.02 Acre Tract of the Division of the Goetzman Tract, Portion of Gloucester Plantation.

Natchez-Adams County Humane Society to United Mississippi Bank, Morgantown Branch, a 2.0 acre portion of Somerset Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Feb. 9

Civil cases:

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Roshell Green.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lukeria Hence.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Michael McLaurin.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Albert Jackson.

Concordia Parish

Feb. 3-9

Civil suits:

C&M Earthworks, LLC v. EBF Holdings, LLC.

Curtis Nelson v. EBF Holdings, LLC.

Curtis Nelson v. Everest Business Funding.

Curtis Nelson v. Krysten Jones.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC v. Harvey Leon Jr.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC v. Rosa Harvey.

American Express National Bank v. Bryan Laird.

Concordia Parish Schools Employees Federal Credit Union v. Marvin Lewis.

In Re: Quincy Jarmel Hawkins.

In Re: Natasha Pierce.

Kenneth Woods v. Brooklyn Boyette.

Kenneth Woods v. Safeco Insurance Company of Oregon.

Ashley Taylor Hall v. Joseph Robert Gamberi III.

Discover Bank v. Steven Barlow.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation v. Damon H. Knapp.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation v. Rachel A. Knapp.

Twanda Broussard v. Hesselbein Tire Company, Inc.

Rufus Lewis v. Hesselbein Tire Company, Inc.

Rufus Lewis v. Allen Michael Barton.

Rufus Lewis v. Zurich Americna Insurance Company.

Divorces:

Vincent Tyler Froust v. Angel Lynn Froust.

Tabitha Ann Phipps v. Julian Phipps.

Marriage license applications:

Tristian Lee Cox, 25, Vidalia to Sarah Carlton Cosper, 32, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Kenneth S. Gaubert Sr. and Darlene Gaubert to William Noland Harper and Mary Catherine Harper, lot 28 Lakeview Estates.

Lana Powell and Judy Powell to Elizabeth Williams James and Charles Edward James Jr., lot 18 Taconey Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Charles Edward James Jr. and Elizabeth Williams James to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 18 Taconey Subdivision.