Crime Reports: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 Published 10:58 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Nickie Nekeio Davis, 44, 1 Janice Circle, Natchez, on charges of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Sunday

Michael Nicholas George, 36, 3082 Minerva Lake Road, Columbus, Ohio, on charge of willful trespass. Bond set at $750.00.

Stevan Rodd Ridley, 34, 487 Hutchins Landing Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Saturday

Frederick Jermaine Hauer, 33, 15 Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $312.50.

Dalton James Wiley, 68, 258 B J Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Friday

Laura Elaine Swazy, 28, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury and contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on either charge.

Erick Santes Redden, 43, 318 Southmoor Drive, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and resisting or obstructing arrest. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Domestic disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on Main Street.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Unwanted subject on Franklin Street.

Accident on West Steirs Lane.

Threats on Briarwood Road.

Three burglary reports on Lower Woodville Road.

Stolen vehicle on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on McNeely Road.

Stolen vehicle on Brightwood Avenue.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

911 Hangup on Creek Street.

Threats on Lewis Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Thirteen traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Edgewood Road.

Shots fired on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

Domestic disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Silver Street.

Shoplifting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unauthorized use on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unoccupied vehicle on Old Providence Road.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Five traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Rembert Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Shots fired on Watts Avenue.

Hit and run on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Five traffic stops on Choctaw Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Shavonda Tkieah McGee, 28, Graves Avenue, Natchez, on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to yield at intersection, no insurance, and seat belt violation. Held on $746.00 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Raymond Allen Bennett, 42, Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Derrick Chatman, 42, No address given, Natchez, on two counts of sexual battery. Held without bond.

Amy Jeanette Dejesus, 41, Ratcliff Road, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violations and controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Held without bond.

Tyrell Devontae Kelly, 30, King Circle Drive, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. Held without bond.

Dominic Lamar King, 32, Parker Street, Franklin, La., on charge of no seat belt. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Karl Edward Tarver, 49, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and improper equipment on vehicle. Held without bond.

Delquinterrius Wells, 27, Cannonsburg Road, Natchez, on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Simple assault on Foster Mound Road.

Reports — Sunday

Simple assault on Foster Mound Road.

Theft on West Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Tuccio Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Property damage on Eastmoor Drive.

False alarm on Greenwood Plantation Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Friday

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Theft on Fairway Drive.

Identity theft on Sedgefield Road.

Grand larceny on Sedgefield Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Alexander Allen, 40, 4316 Joseph St., Baton Rouge, speeding, improper lane usage, driving under suspension and resisting arrest. Bond set at $2,475.

Arrests — Saturday

Henry E. Cockerham III, 35, 273 BJ Road, Vidalia, court sentence.

Arrests — Friday

Harlyn B. Dean, 28, 187 Rosario Lane, Vidalia, driving while intoxicated (first offense), and improper lane usage. Bond set at $1,985.

Reports — Monday

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted person on Ron Road.

Alarms on Mimosa Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana Highway 131.

Fire on Doyle Road.

Threats on Doty Gardens Circle.

Reckless driving on Carter Street.

Reports — Saturday

Criminal damage to property on Loop Road.

Alarms on Loomis Lane.

Reports — Friday

Nuisance animals on DP Lane.

Nuisance animals on Townsend Lane.

Animal cruelty on Washington Heights Road.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Disturbance on Stephens Road.

911 hang up on Belle Grove Circle.

Nuisance animals on Washington Heights Road.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Kemonte Leonard, 18, 27393 Louisiana Highway 15, Ferriday, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things and possession of stolen things.