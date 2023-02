Cymone Luckett Published 11:35 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Nov. 30, 1989 – Feb. 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Cymone Luckett will be Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Brown officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A burial will follow the service at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Hamburg, Mississippi.