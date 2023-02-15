Empty Bowls in need of sponsors Published 6:14 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

When I mention to people that I am making “Empty Bowls” in my pottery studio, they look at me funny. Aren’t ALL bowls you make empty?

That is unless they have attended one of the 10 bi-annual Empty Bowls events in the past 20 years. Our loyal Empty Bowls sponsors and fans know the joy of circling tables full of beautiful pottery bowls looking for just the right one to take home.

Empty Bowls is an international fundraising project developed by potters to help fight hunger in their communities. In 2003, local potter Conner Burns and students of Natchez Clay started the local Empty Bowls event to raise money for the Natchez Stewpot.

Our fabulous community has participated and made every event a sellout. Attendees take home some delicious gumbo to enjoy in their chosen bowl to remind them of the hungry in our community.

Many loyal individuals and companies have participated as sponsors for every one of our Empty Bowls events! Sadly, some of our patrons have moved or passed away over the years.

The Empty Bowls committee is seeking new or “renewed” sponsors for our upcoming event on March 5. Please consider becoming a sponsor for a $125 donation to the Natchez Stewpot. We will mail you two tickets to the event, and you will be included in a “Sponsor Drawing” for some special pottery items. (You do not have to be present to win.) More importantly, you will be helping to feed the hungry in our community.

We hope you will consider being an Empty Bowls sponsor. If you are interested, please email us at emptybowlsnatchez@gmail.com. We will respond and let you know where to mail your check. There is also an online payment option.

Individual tickets are on sale now for $30 each at Natchez Coffee Co.

We hope to see our many loyal patrons who support us each year, and some new ones as well, at the March 5 Empty Bowls event!