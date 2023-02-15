Richard K. Yancey WMA trail closed due to failed culvert Published 11:06 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has closed Lemoine Trail on Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area (WMA) due to a failed culvert and trail erosion, which has created unsafe conditions. The trail is closed at the entrance on Hooper Road.

In addition, Dobbs Bay Road and Blount Road remained closed due to flooding.

While the WMA will remain open, users are asked to comply with road and ATV trail closures to ensure safety and prevent road damage. LDWF will inspect, repair and reopen thoroughfares when safe for travel.

Richard K. Yancey WMA is located approximately 35 miles south of Ferriday on Louisiana Highway 15 in lower Concordia Parish.