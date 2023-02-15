Roosevelt Hendricks Jr. Published 11:34 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A memorial service for Roosevelt Hendricks, Jr. will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Rehoboth Church of God in Christ, located at 1248 Hwy 61 S in Sibley, under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home with Elder Derrick C. Watson.

Roosevelt was born on July 7, 1952, to the late Roosevelt, Sr. and Kitty Hendricks in Natchez, MS. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the Saints. His passion was automobile repair; no repair job was too large, too small, or too difficult for him to undertake. Roosevelt was a graduate of the North Natchez Class of 1971.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, SL Hendricks, and Sam Hendricks.

Those who will cherish his memories most include his sons, Roosevelt, III and Tyrone Hendricks; his grandson, Brandon Hendricks; his sisters, Josephine Watson and Dianne Good (Joe); his brothers, Freddie Hendricks and David Hendricks; his sisters-in-law; Louredene Hendricks and Ceola Hendricks; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.