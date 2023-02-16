Weather Alert: Miss-Lou should see severe storms today Published 8:34 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

NATCHEZ —Happy weather alert day. The NWS Jackson office forecasts storms to hit around 9 a.m. this morning. I-55 appears to be the dividing line between who is at a slight risk and who is at an enhanced risk.

East of I-55 is at an enhanced risk of severe storms. Tornadoes are likely, damaging winds can get up to 70 mph and hail up to golf ball size. West of I-55, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to a quarter size to golf ball size and tornadoes are possible. If you are traveling to Brookhaven or anywhere east of I-55 today be careful in your travels.

This storm should hit our area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. so stay weather aware throughout the day. A flash flooding threat is also possible with 1 to 2 inches of forecasted rainfall in a short period of time. Most of Lincoln County, Lawerence County and Jefferson Davis County are under threat by flash flooding.

Email newsletter signup

Localized flooding of creeks, rivers and bayous, low lying areas and urban areas are possible with heavy rainfall. If you encounter any flooded road ways remember to turn around, do not drown. Flood waters can sweep a vehicle off of the road way or wash out the road hidden under the water’s surface.