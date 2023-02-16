County supervisors interviewing one candidate in executive session for administrator position this morning Published 10:28 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to begin interviews for the selection of a new county administrator.

From a field of 38 resumes, supervisors had chosen two to interview this morning. However, one candidate withdrew from consideration.

Supervisors voted to go into executive session to interview Vel Robinson, a Natchez resident and a native of Seattle.

Email newsletter signup

Supervisors said before going into the executive session, they did not expect to make a hiring decision today.

With a three-to-two vote at its Jan. 3 meeting, the board chose not to move forward with county administrator Angie King, who was named county administrator on Aug. 3, 2020, replacing long-time county administrator Joe Murray. King was county comptroller before serving as county administrator.