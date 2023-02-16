Natchez welcomes new president of American Queen Voyages Published 11:18 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — A contingent of Natchez city and tourism officials, including Mayor Dan Gibson, Visit Natchez Executive Director Devin Heath, and aldermen Valencia Hall and Sarah Carter Smith gathered at the boat landing on Silver Street this morning to welcome the arrival of new American Queen Voyages President Cindy D’Aoust.

D’Aoust is on her first voyage on an American Queen vessel.

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Regina’s Biscuits 101, 612 Franklin St., downtown Natchez merchants, and small-scale manufacturers are invited to meet with D’Aoust to discuss ways to partner with American Queen Voyages. D’Aoust is interested in finding ways to do business with Natchez businesses. Please bring business cards and a written description of your service or product with ideas as to how it may be used or promoted.

The meeting is organized by the Downtown Natchez Alliance and the City of Natchez.