Ruby Marie White As-Sabor Published 4:33 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Dec. 3, 1952 – Feb. 6, 2023

CANNONSBURG – Funeral services for Dr. Ruby Marie White “Doc” As-Sabor, 70, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 12 p.m. with Pastor Tracy Cusic officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Ruby was born on Dec. 3, 1952, in Natchez, MS, to Daniel White and Gertrude Green White.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Gertrude Green White.

Dr. Ruby was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Dr. Ruby leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Ayyuh As-Sabor; three children, Bilal As-Sabor, Brandi As-Sabor, and Justin As-Sabor; three sisters, Bobbie Harris and husband, Anthony, JoAnn Ferguson, and Patricia White; five brothers, Charles White, Daniel White and wife, Cassandra, James White and wife, Carolyn, Henry White and Terry White and wife, Karen; eight grandchildren, Jayden As-Sabor, James “Trey” Campbell, III, Bilal As-Sabor, Jr. Chandler As-Sabor, Amari Ellis, Tyler Ellis, Anaya Ellis, and Kartier As-Sabor; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.