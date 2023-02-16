Sabra Johnson Published 5:28 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

Jan. 3, 1963 – Feb. 11, 2023

VIDALIA – A memorial service for Sabra Johnson, 60, of Vidalia, LA will be announced at a later date by Concordia Funeral Home of Vidalia, LA.

Mrs. Johnson, daughter of Ronnie and Dyphane Smythe Oneal, was born in Natchez, MS, and died at her residence.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelbie Johnson Cupstid, and her husband, Brandon of Ferriday, LA; one sister, Rhonda Oneal Long of Delaware; three grandchildren, John Casey Keith of Ridgecrest, LA; June Marie Cupstid and Shelby Shane Cupstid both of Ferriday and a number of cousins and other relatives.

