Youth softball registrations open up

Published 12:37 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Taelor Magee was presented the first Natchez-Adams Girls Softball special scholarship. She is the daughter of Donald Magee & Billie Magee. Tommy & Bridget Wactor presented the award to Magee. (Submitted Photo)

Registration for Natchez Girls Softball is open now until March 11, 2023 at Sports Center. 

Kids 3, on or before January 1, through age 18 are eligible. The cost is $65 for the first child and $60 for additional children in the same household. 

Natchez Girls Softball League gives a great opportunity for young girls to have fun and play each spring into the summer. Bridget Wactor has a huge heart for the game of softball, the kids and the league. She and her husband Tom work hard each year to make sure it is the best experience for area kids. 

Games are played at the softball fields at Natchez High School and the season ends with a closing ceremony where kids are awarded trophies and scholarships are given. 

For more information contact Wactor at 601-597-1419.

