Dallas police, US Marshals help Concordia investigators arrest suspected child predator Published 5:38 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Dallas police and U.S. Marshals helped Concordia Parish deputies arrest a man who is suspected of using the internet to solicit sex from minors from Texas and Concordia Parish.

U.S. Marshals executed warrants and arrested Gerardo R. Garza, 34, of Houston, Texas on Thursday. He now faces charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The CPSO Cybercrime Unit began a joint investigation with the Dallas Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit on Dec. 26, 2022, involving an adult soliciting minors online for sexual purposes, the sheriff’s office states.

Investigators believe Garza was communicating with what he believed to be a child in Dallas and in Concordia Parish at the same time for over a month using multiple platforms.

During that time, he allegedly transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself while soliciting the same in return, engaged in vulgar conversations, and discussed meeting a minor in person on Valentine’s Day.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the Dallas Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service for their part in apprehending Garza.

“This is another example of how agencies work together, regardless of jurisdiction, in an effort to combat child exploitation,” he said. “This office remains committed to such and will continue to seek out those who wish to harm a child.”

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the sheriff’s office states.