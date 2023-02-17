Multiple teens in custody after weekend Maryland Heights shooting, vehicle burglaries Published 5:27 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

NATCHEZ — Arrests have been made after one person was grazed by a bullet in the Maryland Heights subdivision on Saturday and multiple vehicles were broken into afterward.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said, thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the gunfire in the subdivision.

Kenya Marquetti King, 19, was taken into Natchez Police custody relative to the Maryland Heights shooting and multiple vehicle burglaries on Wednesday. Police are waiting on a second suspect to be extradited from Concordia Parish and three juvenile suspects have been remanded to Youth Court, Green said.

“They were also responsible for breaking into cars after the shooting,” she said. “One of them I know was at the Mark Apartments. They stole several firearms out of vehicles and we’ve recovered all the firearms.”

Another person was struck in a separate shooting on the same Saturday, Feb. 11, at Cedarhurst Apartments, Green said. At this time, investigators have no reason to suspect the two incidents are connected, she said.

“A person was shot in the lower calf and the bullet passed through,” she said.

While the incident still remains under investigation, Green said investigators believe the person hit was not the intended target. No suspects have been identified in the Cedarhurst shooting.

King has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of automobile burglary and has no bond.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.