Willie O'Neal Montgomery

Dec. 13, 1934 – Feb. 12, 2023

Funeral services for Mrs. Willie O. Montgomery, 88, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at St. Mary Church Cemetery on Lake St. John. Mrs. Montgomery died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday.

To view, a full obituary and online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com