Lights out, Canal Street blocked by down utility pole Published 7:22 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

NATCHEZ — A barricade stretches across the width of N. Canal Street Saturday morning while a snapped utility pole hangs in the roadway next to the Pig Out Inn restaurant.

More than two dozen power outages have been reported by Entergy along Canal Street in proximity to the damage.

Those planing to travel through downtown Natchez in their morning travels may have to detour around the road blocks which are on Canal Street between Main and State streets.

This story will be updated when more information is available.