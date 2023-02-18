Natchez Police investigating armed robbery at convenience store Published 8:22 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

NATCHEZ — A store clerk at the Homochitto Street Exxon was robbed at gun gunpoint early Saturday morning, Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said.

Green said a man wearing a medical face mask came into the store at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday and pointed a gun at the store clerk.

”She gave him all the money that was in the register, which was about $120, and he left. No one was injured,” Green said.

A suspect has not been arrested. Anyone with information should contact Natchez Police Department.