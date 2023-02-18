Natchez Police investigating armed robbery at convenience store

Published 8:22 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A store clerk at the Homochitto Street Exxon was robbed at gun gunpoint early Saturday morning, Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said.

Green said a man wearing a medical face mask came into the store at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday and pointed a gun at the store clerk.

”She gave him all the money that was in the register, which was about $120, and he left. No one was injured,” Green said.

Email newsletter signup

A suspect has not been arrested. Anyone with information should contact Natchez Police Department.

More BREAKING NEWS

Second Kingston Road crash in two weeks injures 3

Concordia and Vidalia firefighters keep mobile home fire from spreading to other homes nearby

NO LUCK: Dive team ends search for missing man in river

UPDATED: Natchez-Adams Schools employee loses life in Brookfield house fire

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Has the price of eggs affected how many your family is eating?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections