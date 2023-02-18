UPDATE: Natchez police on the lookout for driver who ran into utility pole on Canal Streetl Published 8:30 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police are looking for the driver of a black pickup truck that took down a utility pole by Pig Out Inn on Canal Street and then kept driving.

“It ran straight into the pole and kept going,” Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said. “At this time, we don’t know if the person was drunk or if it was just a hit and run but someone has to pay for the damage. We’ve contacted Vidalia Police Department to keep and eye out for a damaged black pickup truck in case they came across the river.”

The incident happened just before 7 a.m., she said.

Green said a transformer blew from the accident, causing power loss in the area. Entergy is on scene making repairs, she added.

A barricade stretches across the width of N. Canal Street Saturday morning while the snapped utility pole hangs in the roadway next to the Pig Out Inn restaurant.

More than two dozen power outages have been reported by Entergy along Canal Street in proximity to the damage.

Those planing to travel through downtown Natchez in their morning travels may have to detour around the road blocks which are on Canal Street between Main and State streets.

This story will be updated when more information is available.